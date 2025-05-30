PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation for 15 projects worth Rs 47,600 cr in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 mega development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore in Kanpur.

Modi inaugurated the new underground section of the Kanpur metro rail project from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central. This section includes five new underground stations -- Chunniganj, Bada Chauraha, Naveen Market, Nayaganj and Kanpur Central.

With this extension, important city landmarks such as Lal Imli, Z Square Mall, Green Park Stadium, Parade Ground, Book Market and Somdutt Plaza will be directly connected via metro.

Currently, nine stations are operational from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel. The new section will make metro travel in the city more convenient, faster and safer, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated three 660-megawatt power units in Ghatampur and a thermal power project in Panki. These projects are expected to ensure a stable and sufficient electricity supply for Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Additionally, two new railway bridges from the Panki power plant to Kalyanpur were also inaugurated.