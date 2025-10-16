PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 13,430 in Andhra

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple projects worth Rs 13,430 crore here spreading across the state.

The projects span across key sectors such as industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

PM Modi laid the foundation for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station at an investment of over Rs 2,880 crore.

This project includes the construction of a 765 KV double-circuit Kurnool-III Pooling Station-Chilakaluripeta transmission line, which will increase transmission capacity by 6,000 MVA and enable large-scale transmission of renewable energy to support the nation's growth.

Likewise, he laid the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over Rs 4,920 crore.

Jointly developed by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), these modern multi-sectoral industrial hubs feature plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept.

These hubs are expected to attract Rs 21,000 crore in investments and generate approximately one lakh jobs, bolstering industrial development and global competitiveness in the Rayalaseema region of the southern state.

The PM laid the foundation stone for the six-lane greenfield highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar at a cost of over Rs 960 crore.

This project aims to ease congestion in the port city of Visakhapatnam and facilitate trade and employment.

Further, the PM inaugurated the four-laning of Pileru-Kalur section road, widening from Kadapa - Nellore border to CS Puram and the four-lane Rail over Bridge (ROB) between Gudivada and Nujella Railway Stations on NH-165.

Likewise, he also inaugurated Kanigiri Bypass on NH-565, and the improvement of the bypassed section in N. Gundlapalli Town on NH-544DD.

Further, Modi laid the foundation for and inaugurated railway projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

He laid the foundation stone for the Kothavalasa-Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line and the Rail Flyover between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North.

He inaugurated the doubling of the Kottavalasa-Boddavara section and the Shimiliguda-Gorapur section.

In the energy sector, the PM inaugurated Srikakulam-Angul Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL India Limited, which was built at a cost of around Rs 1,730 crore and stretched around 124 km in Andhra Pradesh and 298 km in Odisha.

Similarly, he inaugurated Indian Oil's 60 TMTPA (Thousand Metric Tonnes per annum) LPG bottling plant at Chittoor, established at an investment of around Rs 200 crore.

Further, PM Modi inaugurated the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna district, established by Bharat Electronics Limited at an investment of around Rs 360 crore.

Further, PM Modi inaugurated and laid these foundations after returning to Kurnool following a visit to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam in Nandyal district.