Silvassa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the NAMO Hospital (Phase I) at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

This 450-bed hospital, which cost Rs 460 crore to build, is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare services in the Union Territory.

The hospital will provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people in the region, especially the tribal communities, an official said.