PM Modi inaugurates new projects, lays stone for new initiatives in TN; all worth over Rs 20,000 cr

Tiruchirappalli, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation completed projects and laid foundation stone for new ones, totally worth Rs 20,140 crore.

In his address, the Prime Minister referred to recent rains, floods in December 2023 in the state and the consequent losses and said he was deeply moved by the condition of affected families.

"The central government stands with people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. We are providing every possible support to the state government." The PM laid foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 20 projects related to air and seaports, railway, highway, petroleum and natural gas, atomic energy and higher education in Tamil Nadu.

Modi praised Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijayakanth who passed away days ago as a 'captain' in both cinema and politics.

As a leader, in politics, Vijayakanth always placed national interest above everything, the PM recalled.

"I pay my tributes to him, I also express my condolences to his family and admirers." He also remembered eminent farm scientist M S Swaminathan of Tamil Nadu, who passed away recently and said he ensured food security for the country. The PM inaugurated the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, the two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3500 passengers during peak hours.

The new terminal hosts state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the General Cargo Berth-II (Automobile Export/Import Terminal-II & Capital Dredging Phase-V) of Kamarajar Port in Chennai.

He also laid foundation stones for petroleum and natural gas projects worth more than Rs 9,000 crore.

The projects of the petroleum and natural gas sector will be a step towards fulfilling the industrial, domestic and commercial requirements of energy in the region, the government said. PTI VGN ROH