PM Modi inaugurates projects, lays foundation stone for new ISRO launch complex in TN

Thoothukudi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore here and castigated the earlier UPA regime for not 'bothering' about Tamil Nadu's progress.

The state is writing a 'new chapter of progress,' and due to the Central government’s efforts, modern connectivity in Tamil Nadu is 'on a new high’, Modi said after inaugurating the projects.

In a veiled reference to the ruling DMK, he alleged that though newspapers and TV channels wanted to highlight Centre's such efforts "the regime here won't allow them to do so," "But we won't desist from development work," Modi asserted.

DMK Lok Sabha MP, Kanimozhi and Tamil Nadu PWD Minister EV Velu were on the dais.

Launching India's first indigenous green hydrogen waterway vessel here, Modi said increasing connectivity due to the consistent efforts of the Central Government has enhanced 'ease of living' in Tamil Nadu. Development of maritime sector also means development of a state like TN.

The new projects are an important part of the roadmap for a developed India, he said.

"Whatever I am saying belongs neither to any political ideology nor to my own ideology, it only belongs to development." Apparently targeting the DMK-Congress and pointing to a slew of development projects launched, he said: "I need to tell a truth to people of Tamil Nadu and the rest of the nation. Truth is bitter but it needs to be told...all these projects that I have brought, they were demands of locals for decades." In an indirect reference to the DMK, he said the Tamil Nadu's ruling party shared power at the Centre during the UPA regime.

However, they were not 'bothered about your progress.' All the development initiatives have been delivered by the 'sevak,' he said in a reference to himself.

Modern connectivity in Tamil Nadu has touched newer heights.

"In the last 10 years, rail infrastructure to the tune of 1,300 km has been developed in Tamil Nadu. Also, 2,000 km of railway lines have been electrified in the same period." Hundreds of flyovers and underpasses have developed for the ease of railways passengers. Also, all modern amenities have been ensured in railway stations.

The country is working with 'whole of government' approach.

Railways, highways and waterways might seem different, but all departments have one common objective of ensuring better connectivity, facilities and facilitating better opportunities for industries in Tamil Nadu, the PM noted.

"Today, Bharat's first hydrogen fuel ferry has been launched. This ferry will soon be operating in Kashi's Ganga river also. This, in a way, is a great present from Tamil Nadu's people to the people of Kashi," Modi added.

On the mission to build 'Viksit Bharat', he said 'Viksit Tamil Nadu' has a great role to play in this endeavour.

After he laid the foundation stone for the outer harbour container terminal for VO Chidambaranar Port, the PM said an amount worth about Rs 7,000 crore will be invested in this project.

This container terminal, the government said, is a step towards transforming VOC Port into a transhipment hub for the east coast.

Modi recalled that two years ago he launched many projects for the expansion of the Chidambaranar Port capacity and his promise of making it into a major hub of shipping. "That guarantee is being fulfilled today." The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam near here, which is worth about Rs 986 crore and the facility is set to accomodate 24 launches per year.

The new complex includes 35 facilities, and features mobile launch structure (MLS) with checkout computers marking a significant stride in enhancing space exploration capabilities.

He also dedicated to the nation, rail projects in Tamil Nadu. It includes doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line. The Prime Minister dedicated four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 Crore.

The PM recalled his suggestion to develop prime lighthouses of the country into tourist destinations during an episode of his "Mann Ki Baat" radio show and expressed pride in dedicating tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across 10 states, union territories today.

"Development in 75 places at once, this is new India." He expressed confidence these 75 places will become huge tourist centers in the coming times.

The PM said he gave a guarantee to the people which was an assurance that he would serve them with renewed vigour when the country provided him an opportunity to serve them for a third time, after the upcoming polls.

"I will not let the love, excitement and enthusiasm of the people of Tamil Nadu go in vain. This love of yours, these blessings--I will return with interest through development, I will dedicate myself to you." He said the official event is a 'celebration of development' and to mark the festival, he requested the audience to turn on the flashlight on their mobile phones and wave the devices. The participants waved their phones creating a scene of a mini floodlight and PM Modi chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.'