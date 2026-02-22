PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut and said the BJP's work culture ensures timely completion of projects once their foundation is laid.

Addressing a gathering here, the prime minister said improved law and order and safer travel have transformed the region, boosting confidence among residents and investors. The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi said metro services have been expanded to more than 25 cities across the country while under the previous Congress governments, metro services were only in five places in the country, he said.

The PM said he shares a special connection with Meerut as he had started his election campaigns for the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the city. PTI CDN ABN SKY SKY