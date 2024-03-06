PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch

Pune, Mar 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated Pune Metro's around six-km-long stretch between Ruby Hall Clinic and Ramwadi stations.

He also performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of the metro rail service from Pimpri to Nigdi near Pune city.

The prime minister inaugurated the Pune Metro's service virtually from Kolkata along with some other metro projects in various cities of the country.

In Pune, the inauguration ceremony was organised at the Ruby Hall Metro station, where officials of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) and several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were present. PM Modi virtually flagged off the service by waving a green flag.

"The Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch was opened for public use around 12 pm after the ceremony," Maha Metro officials said.

The Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch of the metro will connect Bund Garden, Yerawada and Kalyani Nagar stations.

According to officials, commuters can now travel from Ramwadi to Kothrud at Rs 20 ticket price. PTI COR NP