PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Vajpayee's birth anniversary

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a landmark national memorial and complex dedicated to celebrating the life and ideals of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The inauguration coincides with the 101st birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders.

He was warmly welcomed by people who waved the tricolour and raised slogans in his honour.

The sprawling complex also features 65-foot-high bronze statues of BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, alongside Vajpayee. A state-of-the-art museum, designed in a lotus-shaped structure and spread over 98,000 square feet, allows visitors to explore the contributions of these leaders to nation-building.

According to an official statement, the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore over 65 acres, is envisaged as a permanent national asset promoting leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The memorial, described as an "inspirational complex of enduring national significance", is expected to serve as a source of motivation for present and future generations, reflecting the pivotal role of Vajpayee, Mookerjee, and Upadhyaya in shaping India's political thought and public life.