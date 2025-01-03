Advertisment
National

PM Modi inaugurates 1,675 EWS flats, several development projects in Delhi

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Narendra Modi interacts with the beneficiaries of EWS flats in New Delhi on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Narendra Modi interacts with the beneficiaries of EWS flats in New Delhi on Friday, January 3, 2025.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated several development projects, including 1,675 flats for residents of JJ clusters and the World Trade Centre, in Delhi.

Advertisment

Modi handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries of EWS flats at Swabhiman Apartments in the Ashok Vihar area.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on construction of a flat by the central government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

The development push from the BJP-led central government comes ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, expected in February.

Advertisment

Modi also inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects -- the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The government said the World Trade Centre transformed the area by replacing more than 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar slum dweller Delhi University Delhi Assembly polls Veer Savarkar Narendra Modi VD Savarkar V D Savarkar Savarkar Delhi elections Delhi assembly elections
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe