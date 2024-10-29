PM Modi inaugurates super specialty hospital, yoga research centre in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur/Raipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a super speciality hospital of Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) and laid the foundation stone for Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Raipur.

The prime minister launched development projects worth nearly Rs 12,850 crore and extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

The new 240-bed super speciality unit of CIMS in Bilaspur has been built at the cost of Rs 200 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said his government has been working on all dimensions of development, including education, health and employment, and is determined to fulfil all the promises under PM Modi's guarantee.

The super speciality unit is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

It will provide better treatment facilities to villagers around Bilaspur and benefit patients from Surguja division in north Chhattisgarh, he said.

The unit will have facilities including CT scan, MRI, digital X-ray, colour Doppler TMT machine, and 70 ICU and ICCU beds. Eight modular operation theatres have also been constructed, an official from the public relations department said.

Four OPDs for neurology, neuro-surgery, pulmonology and general medicine are being started. Blood bank and pathology lab facilities will also be available, he said.

Talking about CRIYN in Raipur, state Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said the 100-bed facility will be built at the cost of Rs 90 crore and completed in 24 months.

He said the state government has provided 10 acres of land to the AYUSH department for this institute. This will be Chhattisgarh's first yoga and naturopathy research centre and hospital for the treatment of non-communicable diseases.

The centre will also provide certification courses in wellness therapy and fellowship courses in research. The opening of this institute will develop new knowledge and insights about the advantages of yoga and naturopathy, he said. PTI TKP ARU