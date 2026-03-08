PM Modi inaugurates two new Delhi Metro corridors

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two new Delhi Metro corridors and laid foundation stone for three more metro lines, providing direct connectivity to several important locations in the national capital.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 15,200 crore under the central government's General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan.

The total cost of all projects is around Rs 33,500 crore.

The two new Delhi Metro corridors inaugurated by the prime minister were the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur (Pink Line) corridor of around 12.3 km and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park (Magenta Line) corridor of around 9.9 km.

These corridors will benefit several areas of Delhi, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park.

Modi laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro, covering a route length of around 16.1 km.

The three new corridors are R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

These corridors will provide direct connectivity to several important locations in the capital and improve connectivity for those travelling between Noida, south Delhi and the airport. PTI ACB DV DV