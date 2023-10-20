PM Modi inaugurates two stretches of Bangalore Metro

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation two stretches of east-west corridor of Bangalore Metro through a video conference.

The Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura, and Kengeri to Challaghatta legs on the Bangalore Metro Purple Line were opened for public service from October 9 without waiting for a formal inauguration.

With this, the total operational length of 'Namma Metro' has increased to 74 km with 66 stations, and daily ridership to over 7.5 lakh.

Namma Metro is the second largest Metro network in the country.

The east-west corridor -- the Purple Line from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta -- now spans a total length of 43.49 km comprising 37 stations. PTI GMS RS GMS KH