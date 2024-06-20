PM Modi, Indonesian President-elect Subianto discuss ways to strengthen strategic partnership

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a call from Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto during which the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen a comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

"Delighted to receive a phone call from President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Wished him success for his upcoming Presidency," Modi said in a post on X.

"We discussed ways to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia that are based on our civilizational ties," he said.

In April, Indonesia's electoral commission formally declared Subianto president-elect. PTI ASK RHL