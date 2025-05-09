PM Modi interacts with armed forces veterans

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held an extensive interaction with a number of veterans, including former chiefs of the three services, amid the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, officials said.

The veterans included former chiefs of the army, air force and the navy, besides other retired officers who have served the country, they said.

The conflict with Pakistan intensified with the armed forces responding proportionately and adequately to Pakistani attempts to target Indian installations on the intervening night of May 8 and 9.

Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target the military installations, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at a briefing.

She said Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek to target Indian military installations and the drones were shot down by the Indian military. PTI KR SZM SZM