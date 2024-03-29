PM Modi interacts with BJP workers in TN

Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with BJP workers through the Namo App and discussed field work at the booth level for the Lok Sabha polls with them.

Referring to the government's focus on women-led development, Modi sought to know from a party worker the schemes that have been the most liked and talked about by women. The PM expressed happiness that the party worker has been working at the grassroots level.

A woman participant from Tiruvarur spoke specifically about schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and Jal Jeevan Mission. She said she and others from the area are farm workers and that these schemes have helped them carry on their work with ease. PTI VGN ANE