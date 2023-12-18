PM Modi interacts with govt scheme beneficiaries in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra and inspired them to take further steps towards development.

Speaking to a "lakhpati" woman Chanda Devi, Modi asked, "You are giving such a good speech, will you contest elections?" Later, while addressing a rally in Barki, Modi mentioned Chanda Devi and said, "Today, (I) heard Chanda Devi's speech. I can say that great people cannot deliver such good speeches. She is our 'lakhpati didi'." The prime minister said, "Today, I spoke to her (Chanda Devi). When asked, she gave the correct answer. Through this Sankalp Yatra, me and my colleagues have got the opportunity to know the strength and potential within society." Modi, who is on the second day of a tour of his parliamentary constituency, participated in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the Barki village of Varanasi's Sewapuri development block.

Sitting among the beneficiaries, he interacted with them in "Apni Kahani-Apni Zubani".

Chanda Devi, who hails from Rampur village, greeted the prime minister and welcomed him.

Belonging to Radha Mahila Sahayata Samooh -- a women's self-help group -- Chanda Devi said the financial condition of her family was not, leading to poor lifestyle, food habits and education.

She said a "didi (sister)" informed her about the group. She took out a loan of Rs 15,000 and started vegetable farming, earning a profit of Rs 30,000. She used the money to repay the loan.

As her farming started paying dividends, her economic condition improved and so did her family's standard of living. She then began working as a bank "sakhi (friend)" and, with the improvement in her financial condition, became self-reliant.

Now, she saves Rs 1.30 lakh a year and gave the credit for this to the prime minister.

She also requested Modi to promote women empowerment.

When the prime minister asked Chanda Devi about her education, she said, "I have passed Intermediate (Class 12)." Hearing her speech, Modi asked Chanda Devi if she had ever contested elections. When she replied in the negative, the prime minister asked if she would contest elections in the future.

Chanda Devi said, "We are inspired by you. We keep pace with the efforts you make. We are fortunate that we are speaking in front of you." The prime minister also enquired about his children and family members.

Modi said, "My resolve is to make two crore mothers and sisters in the country 'lakhpatis'. They will become 'Lakhpati Didi' after listening to you." Modi also assigned a responsibility to Chanda Devi's group -- advising it to serve the food at weddings instead of a buffet system to save the food that gets wasted when people eat while standing.

Emphasising on the cleanliness campaign, he also advised on making compost from garbage and animal husbandry.

Channu Lal, a resident of Dihwa village, a beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat, told the prime minister that he fell from a tree and broke his hip in 2005.

He did not have money for treatment in private hospitals. However, an ASHA worker got him an Ayushman Bharat Golden Card and helped him get free treatment.

When Modi asked him when the operation took place, Channu Lal said it was done in September. Modi advised him to get Ayushman Bharat cards made for other people and help everyone.

Modi also honoured children and women, including Chanda Devi, on stage. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion. PTI AR/NAV SZM