PM Modi interacts with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing during which they hailed the government's welfare schemes.

Since its launch on November 15 last year, Modi has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

The Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

On January 5, the campaign crossed a major milestone as the number of participants surpassed 10 crore.