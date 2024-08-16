PM Modi intervenes to resolve RSS-BJP imbroglio

New Delhi: Weeks after the less than-adequate performance in Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself in firefighting mode to resolve the ongoing issues between the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

PM Modi is understood to have taken the lead in reaching out to the RSS, the ideological parent of the saffron outfits.

Sources stated that PM Modi met with top leaders of the RSS recently in the national capital where several issues, including the mending of the relationship between the two saffron outfits, were discussed.

The PM's intervention became necessary as the BJP tried to bring the Sangh back on board after a slew of misunderstandings between the two outfits, causing a loss of face in the recent general elections.

The PM's involvement also became necessary as the BJP wants to ensure better performance in 2027 in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, and not lose power in the crucial state. The view within the party is that if the polls take place in today-like situation the party isn't expected to return to power. The saffron outfits know that winning UP will be critical for a positive shot at retaining power at the Centre.

It has become imperative for the saffron party to manage the RSS leadership and set its own house in order in 2027 if the BJP wants to return to power at the Centre in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

There is a widely held belief in the party that Yogi Adityanath needs to retain Uttar Pradesh to stop the onward march of the Samajwadi Party in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is electorally the most important state in the country as it elects 80 MPs to the lower house of Parliament.

Uttar Pradesh has been electing the largest number of BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019. But its 2024 tally left the BJP wanting for more.

The electorate in the state had wholeheartedly backed the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the last four important polls in the state, two Lok Sabha and two state Assembly polls. The 2024 fiasco was blamed on bad ticket distribution, not keeping Yogi on board with political strategy and lack of coordination between the RSS and BJP.

By taking charge to resolve these issues, PM Modi will help enable the party to return to its winning ways in Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, the move is being considered essential as Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir go to polls. While polls are also soon due in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In fact, these Assembly polls are likely to reveal whether the initiative taken by PM Modi to resolve these issues has really borne fruit.