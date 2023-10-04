PM Modi introduced 'report card' politics, changed Congress culture of forgetting poll promises: Nadda

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday said Prime Minister Modi has changed the culture prevalent under the Congress rule of making attractive promises and forgetting about them after elections, and has instead introduced "report card politics".

Addressing an election event here, he claimed the Congress aims to come to power for "loot, appeasement and corruption" while the BJP intends to empower the poor, the deprived, women, youth and farmers.

"The Congress party ruled for a long time. But their rule was such that they made promises, then forgot about them and make new and attractive promises to the public in the next election.

"But Modi ji changed this culture and started report card politics," he said, suggesting that there is stress on accountability now.

He also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over crime against women, corruption and “appeasement”.

He claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government spent five years in a tussle, an apparent reference to the feud between the CM and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

He alleged that the Congress MLAs “looted” the state.

The BJP chief said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra goes to other states when there is crime against women "but in Rajasthan, she only goes to Ranthambore".

Nadda was addressing a gathering at the launch of a campaign under which the BJP will seek suggestions from people on what to include in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls.

"When the BJP brings out a manifesto, it is not just a political document but it is our target for the future," he said.

BJP in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh, state president C P Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union minister and manifesto committee convener Arun Meghwal, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia were present.

Nadda flagged off 51 modified vehicles, or “chariots”, to cover all 200 assembly constituencies in the state over the next 15 days under the campaign called 'Sujhav Apka, Sankalp Hamara' (Your suggestion, our commitment).

“The party has decided that we should not leave out anyone's suggestion," he said.

Nadda attacked the Congress government over law and order, claiming that Rajasthan “ranks first” in rape cases.

He said the BJP had given a commitment on build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya but its rivals used to question it over the date when that would actually happen."Now I tell them that the inauguration is in January, and they should definitely come," he added.