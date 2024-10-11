PM Modi invites East Asia Summit countries for higher education meet at Nalanda University

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited East Asia Summit countries for the first-ever Heads of Higher Education Conclave to be held at Nalanda University in Bihar.

Prime Minister extended the invitation during 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) at Vientiane, the capital of Lao People's Democratic Republic.

"Reiterating the importance of the EAS mechanism and reaffirming India's support to further strengthen it, the PM recalled support received from EAS Participating Countries on the revival of Nalanda University. The PM took this opportunity to invite the EAS countries for a Heads of Higher Education Conclave to be held at Nalanda University," an official statement said.

The statement did not mention the date of the conclave.

The EAS has 18 members -- the 10 ASEAN countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) along with Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

Modi had in June inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar. The University is conceived as a collaboration between India and the EAS countries. Several eminent people including the heads of missions of 17 countries attended the inauguration ceremony.

Modi arrived in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits and further deepen engagement with countries in the groupings.