PM Modi is worried because of 'growing popularity' of Congress: Nana Patole

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday claimed the "growing popularity" of Congress has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mention the Grand Old Party in "every sentence" of his poll speech.

Addressing a rally in Parbhani earlier in the day, Modi dubbed the Congress a vine without roots or branches which sucks dry those who support it.

"Modi is not worried about farmers in the Marathwada region. Agricultural products, including soybeans and cotton, are sold at throwaway prices under the BJP rule. Modi is now worried due to the growing popularity of Congress and takes the party's name in every sentence of his speech," Patole alleged in a statement.

Referring to the surgical strike reference in the PM's speech in Parbhani, which falls under the arid Marathwada region, Patole questioned if Modi was afraid of China.

"The prime minister said the Modi government conducts surgical strikes by entering the homes of terrorists but why is he afraid of China?" Patole said.

He claimed Modi is yet to react to "China invading India's border, seizing our land, and killing 20 Indian soldiers".

Patole alleged that Modi's allegation holding Congress responsible for Partition is completely false.

"A person holding the post of Prime Minister is expected to speak with sound knowledge," he said and alleged that BJP, its forerunner Jan Sangh, and RSS, had no contribution in the freedom struggle.

He alleged while farmers from the Marathwada region were in distress, the BJP was busy splitting political parties. PTI MR NSK