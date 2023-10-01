PM Modi joined by fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya in cleanliness exercise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday teamed up with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya in a cleanliness exercise as part of his call for everyone to undertake sanitation measures for an hour on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Advertisment

"Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe," Modi posted on X along with a video.

Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria pic.twitter.com/gwn1SgdR2C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2023

Besides Modi, several other BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took up cleanliness programmes in different parts of the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Ahmedabad while BJP chief JP Nadda did so in Delhi.