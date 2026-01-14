PM Modi joins Pongal celebration in Delhi, hails it as global festival

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Pongal celebrations in the national capital on Wednesday, hailing it as a global festival representing one of the oldest civilisations in the world.

Modi's presence at the celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan here, with leading lights of the Tamil society, including the cast of the recently released film Parasakthi, was seen as an outreach to the southern state where assembly elections are due in the next few months.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said this festival celebrates the hard work of the farmers and expresses gratitude to the land and the Sun.

He said Pongal, which sends out the message of maintaining harmonious balance with nature, has emerged as a global festival, cherished by Tamilians world over.

"The festival of Pongal reminds us that gratitude should go beyond mere words and become an integral part of our daily lives. When the Earth provides us with so much, it is our responsibility to cherish and protect it," Modi said at the celebrations that had Union Ministers, bureaucrats, and people from a cross-section of society in attendance.

Those who attended include Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, and Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

The cast of Tamil film Parasakthi, including actors Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, and music composer G V Prakash Kumar, joined Prime Minister Modi in celebrating the festival at the event.

Modi said that around the world, the Tamil community and those who cherish Tamil culture celebrate Pongal with great enthusiasm, and he was proud to be among them.

He said Tamil culture was one of the oldest living civilisations in the world and embodied centuries of wisdom and tradition that draw lessons from history to guide the way toward the future.

"Inspired by this legacy, today's India draws strength from its cultural roots as it moves forward. On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, we feel the spirit of trust and unity that is propelling India ahead is deeply connected to its culture and holds great respect for its land," the prime minister said.

Modi also said that Pongal stressed the importance of maintaining a harmonious balance between nature, family, and society.

"Maintaining soil health, conserving water, and using resources wisely for future generations are essential. Initiatives like Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar embody this very spirit and encourage us to uphold these values," the prime minister said.

Earlier, in a letter in Tamil and English, he said that Pongal is also about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work.

"Dear fellow citizens, Vanakkam! I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal. This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature," Modi said in his letter.

The prime minister noted that this festival is deeply connected with agriculture, the hardworking farmers, rural life and the dignity of work.

Families come together to prepare traditional dishes and share joy and goodwill, and this strengthens bonds across generations and reinforces the spirit of togetherness, he said.

"We in India take pride in the fact that we are home to the oldest language in the world, Tamil. It is gladdening to see Pongal emerge as a global festival. It is celebrated enthusiastically in Tamil Nadu, in different parts of India and by the Tamil community across the world," he said.

"Once again, warm Pongal wishes to you. May this festival bring an abundance of prosperity, success and good health to everyone's lives," Modi said.

The prime minister's outreach to the Tamil community is significant ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu this year.

Later, actor Sivakarthikeyan said it is always an honour and a pleasure to meet the prime minister. "The Pongal celebration in Delhi is a message about the country's unity," he told reporters.

Co-star Ravi Mohan said he was overwhelmed by the aura of Prime Minister Modi. "The prime minister greeted us with a smiling face, and it feels great to be here," he said.

Thanking Murugan for inviting the 'Parasakthi' team to participate in the Pongal celebration in Delhi along with the prime minister, Mohan said it was a great honour for all Tamilians that such a beautiful event was held in the heart of the national capital.

Music composer Kumar, in a post on X, said, "Thiruvasagam was performed today in Pongal-2026 celebration at Delhi in front of our honourable prime minister Narendra Modi… and (Union Minister) L Murugan." The film, Parasakthi, is set against the backdrop of protests against the "imposition" of Hindi in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s. The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress has objected to the depiction of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film. PTI ACB SKU ACB NSD