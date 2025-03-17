PM Modi joins Trump's networking platform Truth Social

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, signalling his close bond with US President Donald Trump.

Modi's debut on Truth Social came on a day when Trump shared the YouTube link of the prime minister's podcast with Lex Fridman on his social media handle.

"Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come," the prime minister wrote in his first post on the platform.

Modi also posted his photograph with Trump at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in 2019, which he had referred to in the over three-hour interaction with Fridman.

In another post in response to Trump, the prime minister thanked the US President for sharing his interaction with Fridman.

"Thank you my friend, President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more," Modi said in the post on Truth Social.

He also shared an update about his meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on the platform.

In the podcast released on Sunday, Modi praised Trump for his courage and patriotism and said the "nation first" policy practised by both India and the US aligned well and fostered a natural synergy.