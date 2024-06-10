PM Modi kept farmers' issues over and above everything: Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment and resolve towards the farmers' welfare was manifested in his first decision in the third term authorizing the release of the installment of 'PM Kisan Nidhi', which will benefit the farmer families in the country, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said on Monday.

Taking charge as the prime minister in his third term, Modi on Monday signed his first file authorising the release of 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers.

Expressing gratitude, Jakhar said Prime Minister Modi chose the farmers' issues over and above everything by first sanctioning the release of nearly Rs 20,000 crore to be distributed in this installment among the farmer families.

"Several lakhs of farmers in Punjab will benefit from this decision. The money will be transferred in bank accounts of beneficiary farmers which will augment their income," he said in a statement.

While the Centre has yet again manifested its commitment to help the farmers, Jakhar lamented that the Punjab government's "lackadaisical" approach comes in the way of benefits reaching the farmers. PTI CHS AS AS