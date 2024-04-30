PM Modi knew about it, yet campaigned for Prajwal Revanna: Owaisi on K'taka sex tapes

Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that the PM was aware of JD (S) Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna’s "dirty acts", but went ahead to campaign for him.

Advertisment

"He (Prajwal) made 2000 videos of helpless women who are distressed and oppressed... Modi went and sought votes for him. The tamasha is that when the videos surfaced he (Revanna) fled to Germany overnight,'' charged Owaisi.

Several video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing hundreds of women had started doing the rounds in Hassan district in Karnataka in recent days.

Addressing a poll rally, Owaisi said Modi talks about "Nari Shakti" and claims to be a brother of Muslim women.

Advertisment

"But we don't want such a brother," Owaisi mocked.

He further said the issue is not regarding Hindu or Muslim, but the victims of Revanna, who belong to various communities.

"Prime Minister! You have intelligence ( department) with you. You have RAW. You have everything. You know that this man ( Prajwal) is dishonoured. Dirty. He is not even fit to be called a human being. Even then you went and sought votes for him,” he added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Owaisi said the saffron party will announce that he was suspended (by JDS). But suspension is not the issue, Modi being the PM, how can he campaign for Revanna.

It proves that Narendra Modi’s government and party will always stand by such people, he claimed. PTI GDK ROH SA