PM Modi lauds air warriors for their courage, professionalism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Air Force personnel for their courage and professionalism as he greeted them on the Air Force Day.

The day is observed to mark the anniversary of the institution and to commemorate the sacrifices made by air warriors.

Modi said on X, "Air Force Day greetings to our brave air warriors. Our Air Force is admired for their courage and professionalism. Their role in protecting our nation is extremely commendable".