PM Modi lauds Andhra govt, IT Minister Nara Lokesh for GST savings campaign

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Andhra Pradesh government and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for the successful 'Super GST Super Savings' campaign.

The GST Council recently approved a complete overhaul of the goods and services tax regime, slashing tax on several common use items, from hair oil to corn flakes and personal health and life insurance policies and umpteen others.

"Compliments to the Andhra Pradesh Government, especially Minister Nara Lokesh Garu, for the successful 'Super GST, Super Savings' campaign across the state," said Modi in a post on X.

Through innovative competitions, they (Andhra govt) were able to deepen understanding of GST among the youth, said the PM.

During his address in Kurnool, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu informed PM Modi that over 98,000 events were held in the southern state on GST reforms and promised to continue them beyond the Diwali festival. PTI STH SA