PM Modi lauds Asian medal winners

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated India's medal winners in the Asian Games as the country's shooters remained on target, achieving podium-finish in several events.

Congratulating Palak Gulia on winning the gold in the women's 10m air pistol event, Modi said her precision and focus have brought immense pride to our nation. "Another special moment for India in shooting," he said on X.

The unprecedented success of Indian marksmen continued in the 50m rifle arena as well with the men's 3-positions team, comprising the young trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (591), Swapnil Kusale (591) and Akhil Sheoran (587), overcoming the Chinese challenge with a world record score of 1769 to take the top podium finish.

Lauding the feat, Modi said it was a stupendous win.

"They have shown exceptional determination and teamwork," he said.

Congratulating Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak on winning a Silver Medal in the women's 10m air pistol team event, the prime minister said their success will motivate several upcoming sportspersons.

With Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni securing the men's doubles silver medal, Modi hailed it as a great news. "Their exceptional teamwork has left us all in awe. My best wishes for their upcoming endeavours." He also lavished Esha Singh with praise for winning the silver medal in the 10m air pistol event. He said, "Her success at the Asian Games is due to her commitment, focused training and unwavering determination." PTI KR DV DV