PM Modi lauds Cabinet decisions for road, rail expansion in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underlined his government's push for all-round development of Bihar after the Union Cabinet approved rail and road projects in the eastern state.

Chaired by Modi, the Cabinet have its nod to the doubling of the 104-km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya single railway line section in the poll-bound state with a total cost of about Rs 2,192 crore. The project will cover four districts and increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 104 km.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of the four-lane Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of 78.942 km on the NH-139W in Bihar on the hybrid annuity mode at an estimated cost of Rs 3,822.31 crore.

The proposed four-lane greenfield project will improve connectivity between Patna and Bettiah, and connect north Bihar districts of Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and West Champaran up to the areas along the Indo-Nepal border, a statement said.

In a post on X, Modi said for all-round development of the state, his government is working to expand road connectivity at a fast rate.

Reacting to other Cabinet decisions, the prime minister said in a transformative push for maritime self-reliance, a package to rejuvenate India's shipbuilding and maritime sector was approved.

This historic move will unlock 4.5 million gross tonnage capacity, generate jobs, and attract investments, he added.

The Cabinet earlier approved a Rs 69,725 crore package to revitalise India’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem, recognising the sector’s strategic and economic importance.

In another post, the prime minister said the Cabinet's approval for the DSIR Scheme 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development' will add vigour to India's R&D ecosystem, with a focus on a culture of innovation as well as excellence. PTI KR KR KVK KVK