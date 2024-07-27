PM Modi lauds CRPF's unwavering dedication

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the CRPF's unwavering dedication and relentless service to the nation on the force's raising day on Saturday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the country's largest organisation of its kind under the Union government and is primarily engaged in counter-insurgency work in coordination with states.

"My greetings to all CRPF personnel," Modi said in a post on X.

"Their unwavering dedication and relentless service to the nation are truly commendable. They have always stood for the highest standards of courage and commitment. Their role in keeping our nation safe is also paramount," the prime minister added in the post. PTI KR RC