PM Modi lauds efforts to spread Indian culture, languages globally

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded efforts being made in Fiji to connect the new generation with Tamil language.

In his monthly 'Maan Ki Baat' radio programme, he also hailed the efforts by Kannada families living in Dubai to start 'Kannada Pathsala' to teach their children the language.

"I now want to share with you about an endeavour taken thousands of kilometres away from India, which is heart-touching. In Fiji, a commendable initiative is being taken to spread Indian language and culture. Continuous efforts are being made at many levels to connect the new generation there with Tamil language," he said.

The prime minister said last month, Tamil Day was celebrated for the first time in a school in Raki-Raki in Fiji, giving children a platform to openly express pride in their language.

"Children recited poems in Tamil, gave speeches, and confidently showcased their culture on stage," he said.

He said continuous work is also being done within the country to promote the Tamil language.

Modi said a few days ago, the fourth 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' was held in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, and played an audio clip in which children of the city spoke fluently in Tamil.

"Their mother tongue is Hindi, but their love for the Tamil language inspired them to learn Tamil," he said.

During the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi this year, special emphasis was placed on learning Tamil and under the theme of 'Learn Tamil - Tamil Karakalam', special campaigns were also run in more than 50 schools in Varanasi.

Highlighting how efforts are being made to stay connected to roots by Indians living abroad, he said in Dubai, Kannada families living there asked themselves an important question: our children are moving ahead in the tech world, but aren't they moving away from their language? "This is where 'Kannada Pathshale' was born. An initiative where children are taught to teach, learn, write, and speak Kannada. Today, more than a thousand children are associated with it. Truly, Kannada Nadu, Nudi Namma Hemme. (The land and language of Kannada are our pride)," he added. PTI ACB DV DV