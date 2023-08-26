PM Modi lauds Indian women's visually challenged cricket team for winning gold

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the visually challenged Indian women's cricket team on winning a gold medal at the IBSA World Games, saying the country beams with pride at their success.

Cricket for the visually challenged made its debut at the International Blind Sports Federation World Games this year in Birmingham. India restricted Australia for 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in 3.3 overs.

"Kudos to the Indian women's blind cricket team for winning the Gold at the IBSA World Games! A monumental achievement that exemplifies the indomitable spirit and talent of our sportswomen. India beams with pride," Modi said on 'X'.

This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown, beating Australia by nine wickets in a rain-affected final. PTI KR IJT IJT