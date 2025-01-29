PM Modi lauds ISRO's 'incredible' milestone as it launches 100th mission

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its 100th launch, lauding it as a historic feat and asserting that the "incredible milestone" illustrates the vision, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers.

"This incredible milestone illustrates the vision, dedication and commitment of our scientists and engineers. With the private sector joining hands, India's space journey will continue to attain new heights," the prime minister posted on X.

ISRO on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone with its 100th mission and revealed an ambitious future plan of crossing the next 100 launches in five years.

Starting off with the SLV in 1979, the space agency crossed the 100-mission mark after 46 years, but what stands out is the PSLV's dominance through the years with 62 missions. PTI KR ARI