PM Modi lauds ISRO's successful launch of SSLV-D3

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the ISRO's successful launch of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle and described it as a matter of immense joy.

"A remarkable milestone! Congratulations to our scientists and industry for this feat. It is a matter of immense joy that India now has a new launch vehicle. The cost-effective SSLV will play an important role in space missions and will also encourage private industry. My best wishes to @isro, @INSPACeIND, @NSIL_India and the entire space industry,” he said on X.

ISRO successfully launched its third and final developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle here on Friday whose payloads can be used in applications like satellite-based surveillance, disaster and environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity among others.

The flight-LV-D3- would also pave the way for the industry to collaborate with ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd for taking up launches using the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.