PM Modi lauds Karnataka BJP MLA's 702-km bicycle ride from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Karnataka BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar and lauded his feat of cycling from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari.

The 70-year-old Kumar achieved the feat of bicycling 702 km over five days after recovering from a rare neurological condition that had left him bedridden for months.

"Shri S. Suresh Kumar Ji's feat of cycling from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari is commendable and inspiring. The fact that it was done after he overcame health setbacks highlights his grit and unyielding spirit. It also gives an important message of fitness," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said he spoke to Kumar and congratulated him for the effort.

In a separate post, Kumar said he was thrilled to receive a call from the prime minister congratulating him for his 702-km cycling to Kanyakumari.

"He was happy to know that after 51 years, this was my second cycling to Kanyakumari, that too after suffering a serious ailment," Kumar, the BJP MLA from Rajajinagar, said.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also lauded Kumar's feat.

"His journey is a powerful reminder that setbacks are temporary, but courage and discipline can be permanent companions if we choose them," Annamalai said.

"Leading a five-day, 702-km ride with youngsters under the banner of 'Rajajinagar Pedal Power', he has proved that fitness, resilience and public leadership can go hand in hand, inspiring every Indian to push their limits and reclaim their health," Annamalai said.