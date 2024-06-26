PM Modi lauds LS Speaker Birla, hopes he will continue to create new benchmarks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker, expressing confidence that he will guide parliamentarians and play a big role in the House fulfilling people's expectations.

The House elected Birla with a voice vote after opposition parties fielded Congress member K Suresh as its choice for the post.

Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were joined by the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in escorting Birla, the BJP MP from Kota, to the Speaker's chair after his election, marking a moment of bipartisan harmony after a day of rancour between the ruling alliance and opposition parties over the poll.

Congratulating him on his fresh term on behalf of the entire House, the prime minister lauded the third-term MP for his conduct as Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha and also as a parliamentarian.

Modi said Birla presided over a golden era in Lok Sabha's history as a number of historic decisions were taken during its previous term.

Noting that he is the first Speaker after Balram Jakhar, who was in the Chair between 1980 and 1989, to get another term after serving a full tenure, the prime minister expressed confidence that he will continue to create new benchmarks.

Modi pointed out to a 20-year period when those elected speaker either did not contest elections or did not win an election after their appointment, and said it is Birla, who has scripted history by returning as Speaker after emerging victorious again.

The prime minister noted the previous Lok Sabha notched up to 97 per cent productivity, highest in 25 years, and said Birla ensured the House functioning even during the Covid period and maintained its dignity and decorum, at times by taking difficult decision.

He noted that the polite and humble personality of Birla and his winning smile help him in conducting the House. Modi also mentioned the personal touch and concern of the Speaker for the members during the pandemic.

The prime minister praised the Kota MP's welfare work for his constituency, saying it will inspire young parliamentarians. He also expressed confidence that the re-elected speaker will continue to achieve new success.

Recalling Birla's leadership in the last Lok Sabha, he said it was a golden period in the country's Parliamentary history.

Remembering the transformative decisions taken during the 17th Lok Sabha, the prime minister praised the Speaker's leadership.

Modi mentioned several "landmark" legislations that were passed under the speakership of Birla, including 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', Jammu Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and the three new criminal laws.

He said the long journey of democracy witnesses various stopovers that provide an opportunity to create new records and expressed confidence that the people of India will continue to cherish the 17th Lok Sabha in the future for its achievements as he lauded the work accomplished in it towards making India a modern nation.

Modi recalled the inauguration of the new Parliament building under the chairmanship of Birla and also praised the steps taken for strengthening the foundations of democratic methodologies.

The prime minister also lauded the paperless work flow and the systematic briefing process initiated by Birla to boost discussions in the House and praised him for a very successful P-20 conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies of G-20 nations which was attended by a record number of countries.

He said the Parliament House is not just walls but is the centre of aspiration of 140 crore citizens, emphasising that the functioning of the House, conduct and accountability deepen the foundation of democracy in our country.

While lauding the balance shown by the Speaker in maintaining decorum of the House, which also involved taking several tough decisions, Modi expressed gratitude to the Speaker for choosing to uphold the values of the House while maintaining traditions.

The prime minister expressed immense confidence in the 18th Lok Sabha becoming a success by serving the people and realising their dreams and aspirations and conveyed his best wishes to Birla for the pivotal responsibility enshrined upon him.