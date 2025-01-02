Advertisment
National

PM Modi lauds Maha govt's efforts for all-round development in Maoist-affected areas

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with Jawans during the 'Bhavya Janajagran Melava', at Pengunda in Gadchiroli district

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Maharashtra government's efforts to ensure all-round development in the state's remote and Maoist-affected areas.

Advertisment

The prime minister's comments came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Gadchiroli, a district affected by left wing extremism, and asserted that the dominance of Naxalites in remote areas of the district was ending.

A number of Naxal cadres laid down their arms during his visit, with Fadnavis also unveiling several development initiatives.

Modi said on X, "I laud the Maharashtra Government's efforts to ensure all-round development in remote and Maoist-affected areas. This will certainly boost 'Ease of Living' and pave the way for even more progress. A special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Gadchiroli and the surrounding areas!"

Advertisment

He was responding to a post by Fadnavis on his government's efforts to eliminate the violent movement from the region.

Maharashtra Naxal free India BJP Gadchiroli Naxalism Narendra Modi Devendra Fadnavis
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe