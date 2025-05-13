PM Modi poses in front of S-400 at AFS Adampur, fact-checks Pakistan

New Delhi: With an S-400 missile defence system in the backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a firm message Tuesday from Adampur Air Base to Pakistan: Not only have you failed to harm any of India's military installations but you will be annihilated if terrorism continues from your soil.

In his first speech to the armed forces since Operation Sindoor, Modi lauded the military for humbling Pakistan in the four-day engagement that resulted in the destruction of nine terror sites and damage to eight military installations.

"Aapne jo kiya wo abhutpurva, akalpniya aur adbhut hai (What you have achieved is unprecedented, unimaginable and amazing)," he said in an over 27-minute speech which echoed the message of his address to the nation on Monday night.

But the significance of the speech was immense. It was delivered from the Adampur base, merely 100 km from the Pakistan border, which Pakistan claimed to have destroyed along with S-400 missile launchers. India had rubbished the claims and TV cameras following Modi corroborated that.

"Operation Sindoor has now drawn a clear 'Lakshman Rekha' for Pakistan," he said.

Modi toured the base and greeted uniformed airmen who shouted 'Bharat Mata ki jai' after he arrived there unannounced early Tuesday morning.

After interacting with the soldiers, he delivered the speech with an S-400 system in the backdrop, wearing a Western Air Command cap with its trademark trishul embroidered on it.

"When our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he said.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai is not just a slogan, but our soldiers' pledge to dedicate their lives for the nation. When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he said.

"The tales of your valour will be etched in history forever. I salute our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel," PM Modi said.

The patrons of terrorism have realised that casting an evil eye on India will only mean their destruction, the prime minister said.

Adampur is India’s second-largest air base and houses Rafale and Mig-29 squadrons. It has played an important role in 1969 and 1971 wars with Pakistan as well.