PM Modi lauds nod to road projects as transformative boost to infra

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described his government's approval of eight high-speed road corridor projects as a "transformative boost" to India's infrastructure landscape.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved eight important national High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km entailing a total cost of Rs 50,655 crore to improve logistics efficiency and enhance connectivity across the country, according to a statement said.

Referring to the Cabinet decision, he said on X, "TRANSFORMATIVE boost to India's infrastructure landscape! The Cabinet's approval of 8 National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects at an expenditure of over Rs. 50,000 crore will have a MULTIPLIER EFFECT on our economic GROWTH and boost EMPLOYMENT opportunities." "It also underlines our commitment to a futuristic and connected India," he added.

The implementation of these eight high-speed road corridor projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore mandays of direct and indirect employment, the statement said.