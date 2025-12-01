PM Modi lauds Radhakrishan's journey from humble beginnings to public service

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised newly appointed Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, highlighting his rise from a modest, farmer-background family to a key constitutional position as a testament to the strength of Indian democracy.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said Radhakrishnan's life has been marked by unwavering dedication to social service, noting that political office has been only one aspect of his public contribution.

"His journey inspires all who seek to serve society," he said.

In September, Chandrapuram Ponnusami (CP) Radhakrishnan was elected as India's 15th Vice President, a post that made him the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Modi was speaking at his felicitation at the start of the winter session of Parliament, the first session that Radhakrishnan is presiding over as the chairman of the Upper House.

The Prime Minister recounted his exemplary tenure across various roles, including Governor of multiple states and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, where he worked closely with local communities, often defying protocol to ensure outreach.

He also cited two incidents from his early life - surviving a childhood near-drowning and a bomb blast in Coimbatore - which shaped his commitment to public service.

Modi highlighted Radhakrishnan's personal values, including his spiritual resolve inspired during a visit to Varanasi, his youth leadership, and his steadfast stand for democracy during the Emergency. "He has always chosen the path of struggle over the easy way, motivating generations of young citizens".

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that under his leadership, Rajya Sabha members would uphold the dignity and prestige of the House while contributing to the nation's progress.

He said Radhakrishan's life has been rooted in social service, with politics being only one facet.

"From his youth to today, he has remained committed to serving society. His journey from an ordinary family to this position inspires all who wish to contribute to public life," he noted.

Recalling his tenure in various constitutional roles, Modi said, "Whether as Governor in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, or Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, he built close connections with local communities. In Jharkhand, he regularly visited villages and engaged with tribal communities, often ignoring protocol and logistics to ensure outreach".

The Prime Minister shared two significant incidents from his life that shaped his public service ethos. "As a child, he narrowly survived a near-drowning incident at Avinashi temple pond. Later, he narrowly escaped a bomb blast in Coimbatore targeting LK Advani's yatra, which killed 60-70 people. He transformed these experiences into a lifelong commitment to serving society." He also recounted a personal anecdote from Varanasi: "During his first visit to Kashi, he decided to give up non-vegetarian food after receiving the blessings of Maa Ganga. This reflects his spiritual resolve and capacity for self-transformation, which inspires others".

Highlighting Radhakrishan's early leadership qualities, Modi said, "From his student days, he demonstrated leadership and organisational skills. During the Emergency, he did not choose the easy path but stood as a soldier of democracy, participating in programmes for public awareness and mobilisation".

He also appreciated his approach to protocol and public life.

"Often, people in high office get bound by protocol. But, he has always rose above constraints of protocol. His life shows the power of a public servant unbound by formalities," he said, adding that though Radhakrishnan was born in "Dollar City", he chose to focus on the welfare of those who belonged to oppressed, marginalised, or underserved communities.

On his organisational abilities, Modi noted, "Whatever responsibility was entrusted to him, he executed it with excellence. He has always worked to bring people together, welcomed new ideas, and created opportunities for the next generation".

"His long experience in public life, combined with integrity, service, and patience, will guide this House. I am confident that under his leadership, the Rajya Sabha will uphold its dignity and continue to play a pivotal role in India’s progress," he said. PTI ANZ ANZ BAL BAL