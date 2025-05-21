PM Modi lauds rise in lion population

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness at the rise in the population of lions in Gujarat, and said 'Project Lion' has helped create a conducive environment for the big cats and ensured their protection.

He was reacting to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's post on X that the number of lions has risen to 891 in the state.

Modi said, "It is very encouraging information. It is heartening to note that the efforts under 'Project Lion' are providing them (lions) a conducive environment and ensuring their protection."