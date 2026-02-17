PM Modi lauds Serbian president for terming AI Impact Summit 'more than a conference'

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who has described the ongoing AI Impact Summit here as more than a conference.

Modi pointed out that Vučić, in a newspaper article, has elaborated how the summit places India firmly at the centre of the global discourse on artificial intelligence (AI).

"President @predsednikrs of Serbia writes that the India AI Impact Summit is more than a conference. He elaborates how the Summit places India firmly at the centre of the global discourse on artificial intelligence," the prime minister said in a post on X.

In the signed article, the Serbian president, who is in New Delhi to attend the summit, has said the objective of the event is to understand how AI can be deployed responsibly, inclusively and at scale to tackle real-world challenges.

"Animated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to democratise access to the benefits of new technology, it seeks to ensure that AI is an engine of inclusive development and collective advancement," Vučić has written in the article published in "The Indian Express".

Later, the president of Serbia said in a post on X: "Glad to be in India and participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026 @narendramodi." PTI ACB RC