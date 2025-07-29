PM Modi lauds Shah's 'remarkable' speech in Lok Sabha on Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah's speech on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, and said his address focuses on the government's efforts towards keeping the country secure.

Modi said on X, "In this remarkable speech in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji gives important details about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, which have played a vital role in eliminating cowardly terrorists. His address also focuses on our Government's efforts towards keeping our nation secure."

Three of the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam massacre have been eliminated by security forces in a joint operation by the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police near Srinagar, Shah announced in the Lok Sabha.

Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the terrorists were killed under Operation Mahadev on Monday. They have been identified as Suleman alias Faizal, Afghani and Jibran.