PM Modi lauds Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Maratha empire founder Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Monday.

"Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. A visionary leader, fearless warrior, protector of culture and embodiment of good governance, his life inspires generations," he said on X.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2024

Modi has often lauded Shivaji for his military and administrative genius and had invoked the much-admired Maratha king in his speech at the BJP convention on Sunday as well.

Born in 1630, Shivaji fought the reigning Muslim kings of his time, including the Mughals, to carve out his kingdom which went to become one of the most powerful empires in the years to come.

He is praised not only for his military skills but also administrative acumen.