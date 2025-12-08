PM Modi lauds Suprabhatam programme on Doordarshan

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the Suprabhatam programme broadcast on Doordarshan, and said it brings a refreshing start to the morning.

He said the programme covers diverse themes ranging from yoga to various facets of the Indian way of life.

The prime minister highlighted that the show, rooted in Indian traditions and values, presents a unique blend of knowledge, inspiration and positivity.

"I would like to draw your attention to a special segment in the Suprabhatam program. This is Sanskrit Subhashita. Through this, a new consciousness is instilled regarding Indian culture and heritage," Modi said in a post on X.