PM Modi lauds teenage Vedic scholar's recitation of Dandakrama Parayanam

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) A teenage Vedic scholar's feat of reciting 2,000 verses of the Shukla Yajurveda without any interruption in 50 days, as part of the Dandakrama Parayanam, has won plaudits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe (19) achieved the feat of completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, considered the crown of Vedic recitation due to its intricate phonetic permutations, at a gathering in Kashi.

Rekhe's feat is also considered rare as it was accomplished in its classical purity after almost 200 years, the Sringeri Math, which supported the Maharashtra-based scholar, said in a post on X. It said the recitation of the Dandakrama Parayanam has been performed only thrice in known history.

"What 19-year-old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done will be remembered by the coming generations," Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Every person passionate about Indian culture is proud of him for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, consisting of 2,000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda's Madhyandini branch, in 50 days without any interruption. This includes several Vedic verses and sacred words recited flawlessly. He embodies the finest of our Guru Parampara," the prime minister added.

Modi said as the member of Parliament from Kashi, he is elated that this extraordinary feat took place in this sacred city.

"My Pranams to his family, the several saints, seers, scholars and organisations from all over India that have supported him," he said.

According to the Sringeri Math, the Parayanam was conducted at the Vallabharam Shaligram Sangved Vidyalaya from October 2 to November 30, and supported by several religious and social institutions of Kashi. PTI SKU RC