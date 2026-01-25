PM Modi lauds UAE's 'Year of the Family' initiative

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded UAE's initiative to declare 2026 as the 'Year of the Family', likening it to India's family system which is part of the country's traditions.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the prime minister recalled an initiative in a Gujarat village that runs a community kitchen for all resident families.

"The tradition of Chandanki village in Becharaji, Gujarat is unique. You would be surprised if I told you that the people here; especially the elderly, do not cook in their homes. The reason for this is the village's magnificent community kitchen," Modi said.

This initiative not only connects people; it also fosters a sense of family, he said, adding that India's family system was an integral part of the tradition.

"In many countries, such family systems are highly respected. Just a few days ago, my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited India," PM Modi recalled.

Al Nahyan told Modi that the UAE was celebrating 2026 as the 'Year of the Family'.

"The aim is to strengthen harmony and community spirit among its people... indeed, it's a truly commendable initiative," the prime minister said.