PM Modi lauds unveiling of bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the unveiling of a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian Governor General of independent India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

This reflects the country's resolve to honour those who shaped its destiny and to shed remnants of a colonial mindset, Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, on Monday.

"A commendable effort, which reflects India's resolve to honour those who shaped our destiny and to shed remnants of a colonial mindset. Rajaji was a towering scholar, freedom fighter, thinker and administrator. His life embodied integrity, intellect and unwavering commitment to the nation," Modi wrote on 'X'.

Rajagopalachari's bust at the grand open staircase near Ashok Mandap in Rahstrapati Bhavan replaces that of Edwin Lutyens, the main architect of several monuments in New Delhi, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and India Gate.

Modi also said that the Rajaji Utsav, which is being celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan, is a wonderful initiative, which brings out different aspects of Rajaji's rich contribution to the nation.

"I urge you all to visit it and get inspired!" he said in another post on 'X'.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said statues of colonial rulers were allowed to remain in Rashtrapati Bhavan even after independence and a statue of British architect Lutyens will now be replaced with the bust of Rajagopalachari.

In his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, he said, the country is leaving behind the symbols of slavery and has begun to value symbols related to Indian culture.

Unfortunately, PM Modi said, even after independence, statues of British administrators were allowed to remain in Rashtrapati Bhavan, but those of the nation's greatest sons were denied space.

An exhibition on Rajagopalachari is also be being held during the Rajaji Utsav. This exhibition will be on from February 24 to March 1.