PM Modi lauds UP's statewide plantation drive during 'Mann Ki Baat'

Lucknow, Jul 30 (PTI) During his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio braodcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's feat of planting 30 crore saplings in the state.

Modi highlighted the active public participation in the state's 'Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan 2023', which was kicked off on July 22 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by planting a sapling in Bijnor.

The prime minister emphasised that everyone should be a part of such plantation and water conservation efforts.

Responding to Modi's praise for the campaign, Adityanath expressed his gratitude and tweeted that inspired by the Prime Minister's initiative, the plantation drive has taken the form of a 'Jan-Andolan' or people's movement in the state.

He said dedicated efforts are being made for the development of a green state, adding that the government is committed to planting 5 crore saplings.

This year's target is to plant 35 crore saplings, of which 30.21 crore were planted on July 22. Additionally, 5 crore more trees are planned to be planted on Independence Day.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister also praised the growing interest of people in pilgrimage, especially in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where 10 crore people are now visiting Kashi Vishwanath a year.

Modi also mentioned that the number of pilgrims visiting Mathura and Ayodhya has also gone up. He said this surge in tourism has created new employment opportunities for thousands of underprivileged individuals.

In Sunday's radio broadcast, the prime minister also announced the launch of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in the run up to Independence Day to honour the martyred bravehearts of the country, with special inscriptions to be installed in panchayats in their memory. PTI ABN RPA